Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday December 26th, 2017

The death has occurred of Ann Marie Callan (née Halpenny), of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Predeceased by her brother Danny and mother in-law Margaret, Ann Marie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, son Kieran, mother Catherine, brothers Philip, Ron and Derek, sisters Michelle and Jennifer, father in-law Tom Callan, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at her residence, Cedarwood Park Cox's Demesne Dundalk, from Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm, Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

No Flowers Please, Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Association.

May she rest in peace.