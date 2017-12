Gardai in Drogheda are appealing for the assistance of the public in locating Gintaras Vasiliaukas who is missing since the 20th of December 2017.

Gintaras is a 30-year-old Lithuanian national who resides in Tullyallen, County Louth and was last seen around midday on the 20th December walking in Tullyallen in the direction of Navan.

Gintaras is described as 5’7’’ in height brown hair cut short, of strong build and blue eyes. At the time he was last seen he was wearing a Black Sports Jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms, and light blue Nike runners.