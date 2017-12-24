Gardai dealing with 'several' collisions on M1 in Louth

Accident

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardai dealing with 'several' collisions on M1 in Louth
According to AA Roadwatch this morning, gardaí are dealing with several collisions on the M1 southbound between Junction 10 Drogheda North and Junction 8 Duleek in Louth.
 
AA Roadwatch are stating that traffic in the area is not currently blocked.
 
Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.