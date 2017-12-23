Carlingford Christmas Eve Swim

Festive Fun

The 10th Annual Carlingford Christmas Eve Swim takes place tomorrow.  
 
All swimmers interested are asked to assemble at 2.45pm at the Sailing Club pier in the village.  
 
There will be a bucket collection on the day with all proceeds going to Carlingford Day Care Centre, Red Cross, and Safety Boat support.