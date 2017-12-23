Deaths in Dundalk - Saturday December 23rd, 2017

The death has occurred of Eddie Manning, Cappocks Green, Ardee

Peacefully at Louth County Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, daughters, Irene, Deborah, Maria and son Robert. Grandchildern, Stephen, Darren and Matthew. His brothers, sisters relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 10am until 9pm. Removal Sunday morning at 11.30am, walking to The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady arriving for 12am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Pallative Care Unit, Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Jack Parker, St Fursey's Terrace, Blackrock.

Funeral arrangements later.