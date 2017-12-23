LOUTH WEATHER: Warning about road conditions

Local social media weather guru Louth Weather has issued a warning to local road users about the conditions of roads around the area at this time of year.

Taking to Facebook, Louth Weather had this to say:

"While we've had no frost or ice to worry about recently, the current damp humid conditions will lead to slippery road surfaces.

"Deposits from car exhausts, dirt, grit, etc build up on the roads and lead to significantly increased stopping distances.

"If you want an idea of what's on the roads, just take your car for a short drive and look at how dirty it gets.

"The additional traffic on our roads at this time of year and the absence of rain to wash the surfaces clear will make the situation worse.

"Please take extra care while driving."