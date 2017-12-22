Deaths in Dundalk - Friday December 22nd, 2017

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Larkin of Golf Links Road, Mullatee, Greenore

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. ( Ex Greenore Port).Very deeply regretted by his sons Brian, James, Johnnie and Peter. Also his daughters-in-law Anne, Dara, Áine and Ann, grandchildren Mary, Anthony, Bernadette, Padraic, Caoile, Dearbhlaith, Aimee, Lailah and Eimear, great-grandchildren Aibhlinn and Daithí, sister Tessie O'Connor, brother Joe, sisters-in-law Eileen Larkin, Josie Larkin, Phil Walsh, Madeline Carron and Olive French, brothers-in-law Liam O'Connor and Peter French, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 8.30 pm this Thursday evening. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15 am, proceeding via Greenore Village, to Our Lady Star of The Sea Church, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Marie Smythe (née Woods) of 21 Árd Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at The Louth County Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Eric and cherished mother of Roy, Paul and Eric. Marie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, daughters-in-law Justine and Clodagh, grandchildren Alan, Leah, Shannon and Aaron, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Friday between 4pm and 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to 21 Árd Easmuinn arriving at 10.45am and proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Thereafter to St Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Jonathan Wogan of Blackrock

Suddenly in Hua Hin, Thailand. Beloved husband of Zulee and father of Mila. Survived by his parents John and Nora, sister Siobhán, brothers Alan, Niall, Ronan and David. He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later