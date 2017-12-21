Louth man who died whilst kitesurfing in Thailand was from Blackrock

The Dundalk Democrat has confirmed that 43-year-old Louth man, Jonathan Wogan, who died in tragic circumstances in Thailand was from Blackrock.

Mr. Wogan had been living in Thailand for a number of years with his wife Zulee and daughter Mila.

The Dundalk man drowned yesterday in a tragic kitesurfing accident after his control line became entangled.

The Dundalk Democrat learned that the man's family were originally from Castlebellingham.

A death notice posted on RIP.ie today said:

"The death has occurred of Jonathan Wogan, Hua Hin, Thailand and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Louth 20th December 2017 suddenly in Hua Hin, Thailand.

"Beloved husband of Zulee and father of Mila. Survived by his parents John and Nora, sister Siobhán, brothers Alan, Niall, Ronan and David.

"He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends."

The Bankok Post reported the accident occurred shortly after midday at the beach near Soi Hua Hin 77 in Hua Hin district.

The Thai newspaper reported that rescuers pulled the Dundalk man unconscious from the sea and tried to resuscitate him for at least 10 minutes to no avail.

Witnesses told The Bankok Post that Jonathan got into difficulty about 50 metres offshore.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs told The Dundalk Democrat that they were aware of the case and that they are "currently providing consular assistance".