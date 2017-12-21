Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire, Ardee junior infants dazzle in Christmas play
We've got some snaps of the little stars
Junior Infants from Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire performing their Christmas play
The parents and pupils of Scoil Mhuire
Teachers noted music, songs and dance filled the corridors of the school as pupils rehearsed for their big stage debuts.
Three Shining Stars from Junior Infants
Junior Infants made their debut, performing “Angel Express” with wonderful panache.
“Every child got a chance to perform,” said Acting Principal Mrs. Kirby “and whether you play a shepherd, a king, an angel or an innkeeper, you’re a star.
“It’s wonderful to see all the talents our pupils have and all in all it was a fantastic week for our school community.”
Three Wise Kings from Junior Infants
The pupils also shared the music and drama with performances in Moorehall Lodge and Ardee Day Care Centre.
Mrs. Kirby added: “The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Scoil Mhuire
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on