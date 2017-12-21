Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire, Ardee junior infants dazzle in Christmas play

The parents and pupils of Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire in Ardee have been treated to some festive fun this week as classes from Junior Infants to 4th Class took to the stage.

Teachers noted music, songs and dance filled the corridors of the school as pupils rehearsed for their big stage debuts.

Three Shining Stars from Junior Infants

Junior Infants made their debut, performing “Angel Express” with wonderful panache.

“Every child got a chance to perform,” said Acting Principal Mrs. Kirby “and whether you play a shepherd, a king, an angel or an innkeeper, you’re a star.

“It’s wonderful to see all the talents our pupils have and all in all it was a fantastic week for our school community.”

Three Wise Kings from Junior Infants

The pupils also shared the music and drama with performances in Moorehall Lodge and Ardee Day Care Centre.