Dundalk musicians band together for Christmas Charity Busk on Earl Street today

Dundalk's independent music community is getting together for a Christmas busking bonanza on Earl Street today.

The event will see 16 of Dundalk's most popular independent musical acts performing to Christmas shoppers on the busy street from 1 - 6pm today.

The best news? It's all for a great cause.

Organisers Tony Langan from Dromiskin and Joey Edwards from Dundalk said: "All proceeds and funds go to the Simon community and are very badly needed. It is the coldest time of year and an awful lot of people are sadly sleeping on the streets.

Dundalk band The Periods will perform at the event today

"Even with it being Christmas people seem to get caught up in the presents and shopping and we are trying to help just a small bit as sadly some people spend their Christmas day alone in a sleeping bag.

"It's a serious problem in this country and this is a small effort to help those in need around the Christmas Season."

There will be acoustic busking sets all day today, Friday 22nd December, from bands like TPM, The Periods, Take the Money and Run, Jinx Lennon, The Oceanographers and L-arry.

If you would like to get involved in playing some music and/or shaking buckets and helping out, drop the guys a line at dundalkbuskforsimon@gmail.com

For more details visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/154153561878897/