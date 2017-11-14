Rents in Louth now up 75 per cent from their lowest point
daft.ie
The latest Rental Price Report by Daft.ie shows that rents in Louth were on average 16.7% higher in the third quarter of 2017 than a year previously.
The average advertised rent is now €1066, up 75% from its lowest point.
Rents rose nationwide by an average of 11.2% in the year to September 2017, according to the report.
The average monthly rent nationwide during the third quarter of 2017 was €1,198, the sixth quarter in a row a new all-time high has been set.
The rate of inflation represents a slight slowdown in inflation from the rate recorded in the second quarter of 2017 (11.8%); the largest on record was the 13.5% increase recorded in late 2016.
