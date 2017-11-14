Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday November 14th, 2017

The death has occurred of Joe Behan of Upper Faughart and formerly of Mulholland Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of the Louth Co. Hospital. Joe, beloved husband of Nuala (née Marron) and dear dad of Marc and Bronagh. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Darren Mackin, grandchildren Shane, Shannon, Katie, Freya, Susie, Khylen and Lily, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Upper Faughart, from Sunday afternoon 3pm to 9pm and Monday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday Morning at ​11.30am ​to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon​ followed by Cermation in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Peter Conway of Barrack Mews, Barrack Street, Dundalk

Peacefully in the loving care of Saint Lukes Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Dominic and May (née Duffy), brother Manus. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, son Peadar, brothers Eddie and Joseph, sisters Briege Lennon, Noreen Mackey, Marie Bingham and Josephine Mulholland, aunt Bridie Mc Dermott, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, Peadar's girlfriend Victoria, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Barrack Mews, from Tuesday morning 11am to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace