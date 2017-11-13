Dundalk gardai investigating Dromiskin car fire

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information after a car was discovered on fire at a house on Canal Road in Dromiskin last week.

The fire was discovered at 5.30am last Thursday morning.

As a result of the fire, a second car that was parked beside the burning vehicle was damaged. Gardaí have confirmed that one of the cars in the incident was a blue Seat Leon hatchback and the other was a red Lexus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400.