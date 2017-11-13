REVEALED: 'The Great Dundalk Bake Off' star bakers and mentors

Inspired by the popular baking TV series this exciting new addition to the Frostival line-up is attracting lots of attention. Ten local personalities have come together with five local businesses in the first ever competition of its kind to be held in Dundalk.

The Star Bakers and Mentors are; Paddy Mac and Cllr. Anne Campbell have partnered with Conlon's Food Hall, Seamus and Christy have joined forces with The Home Bakery, Cllr. John McGahon and Mandy Fee are being mentored by 23 Seats, Brendan and Lisa Marmion will be getting expert advice from McAteers The Food House, and Elaine McGeough and Michael McLoughlin are partnering with Eskays Bistro. If you would like to follow their progress along the way check out Frostival Dundalk’s Facebook Page.

In the coming weeks the Great Dundalk Bake Off will test every aspect of their baking skills as they battle it out to be crowned ‘Dundalk’s Greatest Baker’ at 4.30pm on Frostival Friday.

The public are invited to vote for their favourite Signature Bake between 11am and 3.30pm on Friday 24th of November in An Táin Arts Centre. Each vote costs 20c with all proceeds going to Dundalk homeless charities the St. Patricks Parish Soup Kitchen and Dundalk Simon Community.

Running alongside this event we are also holding a Charity Cake Sale from 11am to 3.30pm and members of the public are encouraged to get involved by baking and donating their Signature Bake for sale. Contact Dundalk BIDS Office for further information 0429352842.

Martin McElligott of Dundalk BIDS said: "We are aiming to raise, much needed awareness for the charities that have been nominated this year. The volunteers involved in these charities are in my view “Local Champions” and the great work they do sometimes goes unnoticed."

Martin continued: "Christmas is about children, moreover it’s about family, and this is why we structure ‘Frostival’ and all our Christmas activities around family fun entertainment. We hope that everyone gets on-board with the overall event as on the 24th and 25th of November there really is something for everyone. If any of our local community would like to get involved in the charity bake sale please do get in touch, let’s all be local champions this Christmas and help these charities continue the amazing work they do for the people in need this Christmas."