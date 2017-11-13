Heart monitor stolen from car outside Dundalk

An appeal has been made for information after a man’s car was broken into at Blackgates, Ravensdale.

The incident occurred sometime between 4 and 4.30 pm last Saturday evening, when the man parked his car for go for a walk. Upon his return, it was discovered that the car, a grey Peugeot 3008 was broken into.

The driver’s window of the vehicle was found to be smashed. Along with a small quantity of cash, a heart rate monitor was stolen in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400.