Investigation into deliberate house fire at Dundalk estate
Local Crime
An appeal has been made for information after a fire, that is believed to have been set off deliberately, occurred at a house in Dundalk.
At 7 pm on last Saturday evening, a fire was discovered at the rear of a house at Park 1 in Muirhevnamor.
The fire was in an extension that was built on to the house. According to Gardaí, the house may have been unoccupied and may have been used for anti-social activities.
Some pieces of tools, including a Stanley knife, were found at the scene.
Fire services were called to extinguish the blaze.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on