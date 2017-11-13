Investigation into deliberate house fire at Dundalk estate

An appeal has been made for information after a fire, that is believed to have been set off deliberately, occurred at a house in Dundalk.

At 7 pm on last Saturday evening, a fire was discovered at the rear of a house at Park 1 in Muirhevnamor.

The fire was in an extension that was built on to the house. According to Gardaí, the house may have been unoccupied and may have been used for anti-social activities.

Some pieces of tools, including a Stanley knife, were found at the scene.

Fire services were called to extinguish the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400.