Frightening experience following break-in at Dundalk church

The keyholder of a church in Dundalk had a frightening experience last week when they disturbed a break-in in progress at the property.

At 8.40 am on Thursday 9 October an alarm activation occurred at Emmanuel Community Church at Seatown Place.

When a keyholder of the church went to the building, they met two youths described as young males exiting the building through the back door. Nothing was taken in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400.