Gardaí arrest man found in possession of gun at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

A man was arrested on Saturday evening in Drogheda after he was found to be in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.

As has been reported by LMFM news this morning, the man had presented himself at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

Gardaí were notified when a nurse raised the alarm shortly after 4 pm on Saturday evening, with armed Gardaí quickly responding.

According to LMFM, a number of rounds of ammunition were recovered as well as a small quantity of cannabis.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. He was released without charge on Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured or threatened in the incident and the items seized will be sent on for ballistic and forensic examination.