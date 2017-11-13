Carrickmacross set for 33 new housing units

Carrickmacross is set for 33 new housing units with the confirmation from Monaghan County Council that construction is set to get underway.

The construction of the houses is to take place at a development in the town that has been lying derelict for a number of years.

The new development will consist of 19 town houses and 14 apartments.

As has been reported by Northern Sound Radio today, construction at the development can begin following delays earlier in the year caused by a change in design of the development.

Talking to Northern Sound Radio, councillor for the area Colm Carthy, confirmed that “the final issues that needed to be ironed out have been completed” and that Tuath Housing have confirmed to Monaghan County Council that “the commencement of work is imminent.