Deaths in Dundalk - Monday November 13th, 2017

The death has occurred of James Lezarian Earl of Louth Village and Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Peacefully, in his sleep, at Southampton General Hospital, 3rd November 2017. James, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Filgate) and dear father of Moira and Des. Deeply regretted by his daughter, son, grandson Dan and his wife Verity, sisters Esther and Betty, brother Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Prayers on Saturday 18th November in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village at 2pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 19th November, at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of Kathleen Waters (née Casey) of Portmarnock, Dublin and Mullacrew, Louth

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Nazareth House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her brothers Diarmuid and Michael, sisters Bernadette and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Nazareth House, Nursing Home, Malahide Road, Marino, on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Enquiries to Stafford's Portmarnock 01 8462620.

May She rest In Peace