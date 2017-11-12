St. Patrick's Ladies GFC host Christmas Gift and Crafts Fair next Sunday

For those looking for ideas for Christmas presents this year, a trip to the Christmas Gift and Arts Fair at the St. Patrick's Complex next weekend, might be a good plan.

St. Patrick's Ladies GFC are hosting the Fair at the St. Patrick's Complex, which takes place next Sunday 19 November, from 10am to 5pm.

Admission is free and there will be over 30 stalls with children's clothes, knitted wear, a coffee shop, home bakes, flowers, candles, jewellery and many more. A raffle will also be held on the day.

There will be a donation made to the Maria Goretti Foundation, Lordship with the proceeds from the Fair.

For more information, contact 087-6659312.