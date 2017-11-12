Huge turnout for Dundalk Institute of Technology Open Day

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) opened its doors to more than 1,500 prospective students plus their families as part of its two-day open day celebrations.

The annual open day is a terrific opportunity to see what undergraduate life is like at DkIT with opportunities to meet with lecturers, speak to current DkIT students and take a tour of the Institute’s facilities and campus.

Set across two days, the campus was alive with activities with presentations and showcases taking place across all corners of the campus.

The first day was aimed primarily at school leavers with students arriving in their busloads from Counties Armagh, Cavan, Down, Meath, Monaghan, Louth and North Dublin.

DkIT’s Falkner Hall was transformed into an exhibition hall for DkIT’s eclectic range of courses, from applied music to applied bio science, early childhood studies to agriculture, mechanical engineering to accounting, sports and digital marketing.

Visitors had the opportunity to take part in Q&A sessions with DkIT student ambassadors and lecturers to help them with their CAO choices.

There was also a workshop for guidance councillors from participating schools which included a welcome address by DkIT President, Dr. Michael Mulvey. The primary focus of the session was on careers & employability and included presentations from Head of Careers & Employability, Catherine Staunton and two DkIT students about their experience on work placement.

DkIT organised a second day for families and mature students which included more details on CAO applications, fees and supports

Diarmuid Cahill, Schools Liaison Officer at DkIT, says:

“We were delighted to welcome so many students of all ages and their families to our campus on Open Day. This is an exciting time for students to be considering DkIT for third level as we embark on a trajectory of growth.

"This year DkIT was listed as Top 4 Institute of Technology in Ireland which is largely due to our focus on student-centred learning with excellent supports, smaller class sizes and strong focus on careers and employability.

"DkIT offers University-level education and much more with highly practical courses offered from Level 6 right through to Level 10.

"Our graduates are highly employable; in fact last year 86% of DkIT graduates entered full-time employment or study within 9 months of studying.”

This year, DkIT introduced 5 new courses as part of its undergraduate offering. These include: BSc (Hons) in Engineering (Common Entry), BSc. (Hons) in Construction Management, BSc. (Hons) In Architectural Technology, Higher Certificate in Arts in Front Office Management and Business Administration, Higher Certificate in Computing and Business.

For details on all DkIT courses from Level 6 to Level 8, visit www.dkit.ie/courses

DkIT will organise its next Open Day on Saturday 20th January and invites students of all ages to attend. The event will include a CAO Clinic with advice and support on completing CAO application forms.

For more information, visit www.dkit.ie/openday.