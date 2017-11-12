Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 12 November 2017

The death has occurred of Máire Traynor of Park Drive, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at Dealgan House Nursing Home, Dundalk. Pre-deceased by her loving sister Sadie, brother Eugene and his beloved wife Madge. Cherished aunt to Mary-Liz and Eugene.

Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Thursday (16th November) from 3.00pm with removal at 5.00pm to St. Patrick's Cathedral, Roden Place, arriving at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning (17th November) at 11 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to AWARE c/o Quinn’s Funeral Directors.

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret Rogers (née Hernon) of 24 Doonard, Inniskeen, Monaghan / Inniskeen, Louth

The death has occurred of Margaret Rogers peacefully. Margaret beloved wife of Séan much loved mother of Bernie (Bernadette), David, Kevin and Late Shane, sadly missed by sister Maureen, brothers Jim and Thomas, grandchildren Aoifa and Elizabeth.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Seán Mc Mahon of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday 11th November 2017, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital Dublin.

Seán, beloved husband of Rosaleen (née Murphy) and dear dad of Pauline, Stephen, Tracy, John and Rachel.

Very deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, brother Joe, sisters Theresa and May, son-in-law Colin, daughters Kathleen and Jane, grandchildren Carrie, Michele, Andrew, Amy, Dylan and Seán, great-grandson Jayden, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at his residence in Cedarwood Park, from Sunday 12 noon to 8pm.Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am, proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Joe Behan of Upper Faughart and formerly of Mulholland Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday, 11th November 2017. Peacefully in the love and tender care of the Louth Co. Hospital.

Joe, beloved husband of Nuala (née Marron) and dear dad of Marc and Bronagh,

Funeral Arrangements Later

Lord Rest His Soul

