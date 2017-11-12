Carlingford sets out to break Guinness World Record

67 Volunteers in Carlingford planted 5537 daffodil bulbs in just under an hour today as part of their attempt to break a Guinness World record.

Carlingford Tidy Towns took to Facebook this evening to thank those who helped try and achieve the world record.

"Special thanks to Liberty cafe for the soup", they began. "Carlingford Oyster Company kindly sponsored sweets, drinks and crisps for the kids.

"Our businesses, residents and community groups all worked together and we even roped in a few tourists delaying their walk up the mountain.

"Community groups which helped included The Foy Centre, Carlingford Residents, Cor Chairlinn, Omeath tidy towns, Carlingford Knights, local beer and book club members among others.

"We were joined by staff from Riinas, Sweet Sundaes, Robert Browns icrecream van to name a few."

The group originally set out to plant 5000 bulbs in one hour.