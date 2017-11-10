Dundalk schoolgirl lands national debating title
European Soapbox Competition
There was a stunning victory for Dundalk school girl Leah O'Shaughnessy, as she emerged triumphant from a field of eight regional finalists at the national final of the prestigious European Commission's Soapbox public speaking competition which took place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Tuesday, the 7th of November.
implications for Ireland, Leah won over the panel of esteemed adjudicators including Dr Mary Murphy, acclaimed author and lecturer On politics at UCC.
All through the Autumn, contestants have been battling the length and breadth of the country, passionately defending or attacking the idea of whether a Brexit could be considered Ireland's opportunity in the seventh annual Europe Direct National Soapbox Competition.
Leah will now accompany Maireid McGuinness MEP and President of the European Parliament in Brussels to share her views on this contentious views.
