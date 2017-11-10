Dundalk calendars proving a hit home and abroad for Darran

Dundalk photographer Darran Rafferty has launched his ninth collection of calendars based around local landmarks and scenes.

'Dundalk Calendar' is now in its third year featuring photographs from the top of St Patrick's Tower, Ice House Hill, Cuchullains Castle, Clarke Station, and St. Helena's Park.

The Dundalk Calendar series has proven to be very popular over the last few years, according to Darran, with copies shipped all over the world to Dundalk ex-pats living abroad.

Darran originally started out with the 'Navvy Bank Calendar' collection, which is now in its fitth year.

"I was lucky to take some of this years photos from on board the Pilot Boat after I was invited to go out on it", explained Darran. It was going out to bring a ship into Dundalk Quay earlier in the year."

Due to the calendars' initial success, Darran has expanded the subject matter this year.

"This year I have also produced a 'Churches of Dundalk' Calendar. This features pictures of all the churches in Dundalk with historic information, including the year each one was built along with the architect and builder.

"Most of the time putting this together was spent in Dundalk Library going over all the relevant history books to get the correct information for each church", he added.

The calendars can be ordered on www.darranrafferty.com and are available in the folowing local stores - Mc Evoys, Londis in the Quay, Carrols Bookshop, Grants Newsagents, News and Deli, 23 Seats, Coffee Time, The Home Bakery, PCR Internet Cafe and the Spirit Store.

Telephone: 0871238421