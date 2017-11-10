BREAKING: Revenue and Garda Armed Support Unit seize car and large tobacco haul on M1 in Louth

Revenue officers, supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit, seized 20,000 cigarettes, 5kg of tobacco and the car in which they were transported, when the Peugeot car, which was travelling south on the M1 motorway in County Louth, was intercepted.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded “Regina”, and the tobacco, branded “Amber Leaf”, have a combined retail value of more than €14,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €11,600.

A man in his late 20s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

Contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.