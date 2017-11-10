PHOTOS: Classic 'Luxury' home on Dundalk's doorstep

Watery Cross, Dromiskin, Co. Louth

€450,000

Shane Black Property Advisors and Agents are bringing to the market this "luxury" four-bedroom detached house at Watery Cross in Dromiskin.

Offering extensive and beautifully presented living space, the house is set amongst a c. 0.68 acre site with magnificent surrounding countryside.

The property offers light filled rooms with generous entertaining space extending to c.340 sq.m. (c. 3,660 sq.ft.) and boasts stylish bright and airy interiors throughout.

The large detached garage includes an electronic front roller shutter door with an abundance of space to create an independent work area in the loft.

With the M1 motorway a five minute's drive from the property this home gives easy access to the Dublin-Belfast corridor, with Drogheda town centre within a c. 20 minute drive.

"This property is ideally suited for a family seeking to relocate to a fabulous rural setting and viewing is highly recommended", according to the property agents.

