Dundalk Family Addiction Support Network to hold Service of Commemoration and Hope

On Friday, November 17th at 6.30 pm, the Family Addiction Support Network will hold their Annual Service of Commemoration and Hope at The Hub, Lios Dubh, Armagh Rd, Dundalk.

F.A.S.N. organises this special evening to remember those who have died by substance misuse or related causes and to offer hope to families of those still involved in addiction or recovery. This spiritual, multi and non denominational service is for all those who have suffered loss because of addiction.

During the service, people will be offered the opportunity to light a candle in remembrance of loved ones who have died because of addiction or who may be still involved in addiction. The lighting of the candles also honours the family members' journeys and their own personal experience of addiction within their family.

The ceremony includes songs and music enhancing the meaning of the ceremony. Psychologist Mary Flood will talk about the loss of loved ones, the loss of hope that accompanies addiction and the regaining of that lost hope. The ceremony will be followed by refreshments and a chance to chat.

Gwen McKenna, coordinator of F.A.S.N. said that “throughout the year many people have asked us about our service of Commemoration and Hope. It has been really encouraging to see such a shared enthusiasm and energy for our annual service. It is important to offer families from the North East an opportunity to come together to remember their loved ones. It is also essential to offer much needed support to family members and friends whose loved ones are still struggling with addiction issues. We look forward to welcoming people from all parts of the North East who will come together to focus on remembrance, healing and hope .”

The Family Addiction Support Network is made up of family groups in Cavan, Monaghan, Louth and Meath who support family members affected by an others addiction. Each family group offers weekly facilitated peer-led groups. The Network's offices in Dundalk offer individual and family counselling, therapeutic educational courses and provides signposting to other services. The network is volunteer run and is working to increase the help available to educate individuals, family members, communities and society in general about the devastation caused by addiction and to offer direct help and support to family members of those in addiction or recovery.

F.A.S.N. invite you to come along and join them on November 17th in remembrance of all our loved ones lost through drug and alcohol misuse and to support and offer hope to the families, partners and relatives of those still involved in addiction or recovery.