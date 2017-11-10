Marshes Shopping Centre Dundalk announce when Santa will arrive

The magic of Christmas starts at Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk on Friday 24th November with the arrival of Santa Claus at 5pm.

Santa will be joined by the infamous NC Kids from Dundalk, where they will be singing loud for all to hear.

Festive moments made by marshes this Christmas from the excitement of Santa’s arrival, to face-painting for all the children;

Marshes very own personal stylist Rebecca McKinney will be on mall to host these festive moments.

And watch out for the Marshes Snow Queen; it’s sure to be a moment not to miss out on!