FREE tickets still available for first Louth Craftmark Winter Fair

Complimentary tickets are still available for the first Louth Craftmark Winter Fair on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 17, 18 and 19 next at the beautiful and historic setting of Bellurgan Park House, Dundalk.

This is a high quality craft fair with a difference. The three-day Louth Craftmark Winter Fair offers a showcase of the finest locally made crafts. It presents a pre-Christmas opportunity to purchase quality products with local provenance.

Exhibitors will include Dundalk-based Cathy Prendergast, internationally renowned as a leading designer and maker of fine, high quality leather bags and Carlingford based Garret Mallon, an award winning maker of handmade contemporary jewellery.

Also on show will be ceramics by Sarah McKenna, Mary Cowan and Roisin Gregory; textiles by Rachel Tinniswood, Suzikay, and Mary Larkin; artwork by Orla Barry, Edde Art, Beag Studio, At it Again, Martina Scott, and Orlaith Cullinane; candles by Soilse, gifts by Green Gorgeous and glass by Tracy McVerry.

Louth Craftmark is a unique collective of North East-based talented craftspeople, who have come together to provide mutual support. Complimentary tickets for the event, valued at €5, are available from the Louth Craftmark website, www.louthcraftmark.com and through its Facebook page.

Through its support of local craft entrepreneurs, Louth Craftmark has ensured that the region has a flourishing design, craft and art sector where makers and their work are valued, developed and celebrated.

Louth Craftmark Designers Network is a group of 50 makers and visual artists based in and around County Louth. This is their first retail fair. The creative disciplines of its membership include Ceramics, Print, Jewellery, Textiles, Woodwork, Furniture, Sculpture and Painting.

The Fair takes place from 1.00pm to 9.00pm on the Friday, and from 10.00am to 6.00pm on the Saturday and Sunday. A mulled wine reception takes place at 6.00pm on the Friday and artisan foods will be available throughout the weekend.

Set within its own 390 acres of land, the 18th century house, with its completely original features, is an incomparable location.