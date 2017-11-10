PHOTOS: 'Stunning period house' in the very heart of old Dundalk

"Iona" at 34 Castle Road in Dundalk is on the market and is described by property agents Laurence Gunne as a "stunning period residence of considerable architectural merit, with huge character and potential, featuring high ceilings and attractive plaster work."

The substantial double fronted 7 Bed /3 Reception townhouse is in excellent condition. With plenty of off street secure and private parking in a very popular residential district.

Well presented, the property has outbuildings at the rear that could be utilised for work/ hobby or removed for a larger garden.

The property which has been marketed as part of a larger site is now available on its own or with the adjoining site.

The house features spacious bright rooms with beautiful plaster work, and viewing is strongly recommended.

It is on the market for €375,000