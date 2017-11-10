Louth man fined €2,000 for dumping offences in west Kildare

A Louth man has been fined for breach of the waste management law in west Kildare following a prosecution by Kildare County Council.

Neil Delaney, with an address at 11 O'Driscoll Park, Clogherhead, Co Louth appeared at the November 7 sitting of Kilcock District Court sitting, held in Naas.

Mr Delaney was fined €2,000 and ordered to pay costs of €1,954 after he pleaded guilty to a breach of Section 55 of the Waste Management Act in relation to dumping construction material at Clonkeeran, Carbury on December 21 2016.

The section required him to remove illegally dumped waste, and bring it to an authorised site, and provide evidence that the site to which the waste was then brought had a licence to receive it.

The Court was told that between 400 and 500 tonnes of waste was involved and Mr Delaney had now removed that at a cost to himself.

The Council, which had been alerted to the dumping by Meath County Council, said Mr Delaney had initially provided false documents but correct ones were later provided.

Mr Delaney's solicitor said there was no damage to the environment as a result of his clients actions.

He said the defendant was a sole trader, who now employed seventeen people.

His solicitor explained he was wrong to do what he did but he was under pressure from “legacy debt” from the financial crash.

Mr Delaney had no previous convictions.

The solicitor said it cost his client about €2,000 to dispose of the waste.

Judge Zaidan said he did very well at that.