Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday November 10th, 2017

The death has occurred of Olive Lennon (née Kavanagh) of Dundalk

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Pauline, Padraig, Christopher. Predeceased by her daughter Shirley and granddaughter Lakeisha. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, grandsons Cayden and Caylem, cousin and best friend Majella, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The North Louth Hospice c/o Quinn's Funeral Home.

House Private Saturday morning please.

May She Rest In Peace