855 people in Louth affected by state pension discrimination

855 people in Louth are losing out as result of discriminatory changes to the 2012 pension changes, according to Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams.

The figures were obtained by Sinn Féin in a reply to a parliamentary question submitted to the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

Deputy Adams commenting on the figures said;

"548 women and 307 pensioners in this county are negatively affected. They are not receiving their full payment. Some are losing out on as much as €30 a week. This is a lot of money for ordinary citizens.

"In 2012, Fine Gael and Labour took this decision with the absolute knowledge of the impact it would have on these people.

"It is not right and the government must set it right.

“The Social Welfare Bill 2017 is due to go before Cabinet next week. We need to see the Minister’s plans to rectify this discrimination in this Bill.

"If it is not there, Sinn Féin will amend the Bill and we fully expect Fianna Fáil to support such an amendment given their recent Dáil motion calling for action. This issue needs to be addressed immediately", Deputy Adams concluded.