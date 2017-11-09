Former Dundalk Councillor appeals for better use of community service manpower

A former Dundalk Councillor has made an appeal to both Louth County Council and the Probation Service, to examine the potential use of persons on community service with regards to maintaining public open spaces in Dundalk, highlighting Muirhevnamor as an example.

Community Activist and Independent Candidate for Local Elections 2019 and former Dundalk Town Councillor, Oliver Morgan said: "I was recently informed by the relevant county official that the reason for the lack of maintenance of our public open spaces in Muirhevnamor is a lack of personnel resources and budgetary constraints.

“The maintenance work required on these public open spaces is 90% manpower effort so surely the use of community service personnel would go a long way towards ensuring that this essential maintenance of our public open spaces is carried out.”

Mr Morgan continued:

"I would call on Louth County Council to seriously examine the potential use of community service personnel, under the direction of the Probation Service, to assist with carrying out this most worthwhile and essential maintenance work."