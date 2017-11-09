Extensive funding made available for new Louth library strategy

€86,000 has been made available to fund a new library strategy for County Louth, according to Louth Deputy Fergus O'Dowd today.

O'Dowd said: "My colleague the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Micahel Ring TD, confirmed to me that his department were making available €65k to County Louth for the strategy with Louth County Council contributing over €21k to the final amount available."

"This is fantastic news and my hope is that this new Library Strategy will focus inter alia on increasing both the membership and the use of our public libraries. This can be achieved through improved promotion of the library service, development of the library workforce and continuing development of quality services that will attract an increased number of users and members over the five-year period of the strategy."

"This announcement will underpin the launch of the new Library strategy in 2018."