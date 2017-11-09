Ardee First World War commemoration event

The Ardee Great War Commemoration will take place on Saturday November 18th at 11am in the Fair Green in Ardee.

The Guest Speaker will be Colm Markey, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council.

In attendance will be Mairead McGuinness MEP – Vice President of European Parliament.

Meanwhile Rev. Iain Jamieson and Fr. O’Leary will recite the prayers and Nicholas Callan will sound the Last Post.

There will also be a raising of the tricolour.