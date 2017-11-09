Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday November 9th, 2017

The death has occurred of Stephen Caldwell of The Diamond, Raphoe, Donegal and Dundalk

Suddenly at Letterkenny General Hospital, formerly of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk, Predeceased by his partner Amanda and children Stefan and Dimitri, father James, sister Sandra Hickey, step-dad Arthur Mc Ardle, Stephen will be sadly missed by his loving mother Catherine, brothers Andrew, Tony and Alan, sister Caitriona, extended family relatives, friends in Donegal and his home town of Dundalk.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Dundalk, from Thursday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Private Cremation will take place on Friday.

No flowers please, by family request. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

May He Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Wilfred Kerr of Dublin Road, Mooretown, Dromiskin, and late of Mount Avenue Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Wilfred, beloved husband of Mary (née Forbes) and loving father of John, Dennis and Olwyn (Cooney). Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Deirdre, son-in-law Christy, grandchildren Andrea, Stephen, Lorna, Nathanael and Sarah, sisters Joan (Robinson) and Doris (Haig), relatives and friends.

​Removal on Friday morning to The Presbyterian Church, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery. House private please

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Olive Lennon (née Kavanagh) of "Slieve Donard", 158 Point Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Pauline, Padraig, Christopher. Pre-deceased by her daughter Shirley and grand daughter Lakeisha. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, grandsons Cayden and Caylem, cousin and best friend Majella, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later