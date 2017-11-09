Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday November 9th, 2017
May They Rest In Peace
Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday November 9th, 2017
The death has occurred of Stephen Caldwell of The Diamond, Raphoe, Donegal and Dundalk
Suddenly at Letterkenny General Hospital, formerly of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk, Predeceased by his partner Amanda and children Stefan and Dimitri, father James, sister Sandra Hickey, step-dad Arthur Mc Ardle, Stephen will be sadly missed by his loving mother Catherine, brothers Andrew, Tony and Alan, sister Caitriona, extended family relatives, friends in Donegal and his home town of Dundalk.
Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Dundalk, from Thursday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Private Cremation will take place on Friday.
No flowers please, by family request. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.
May He Rest In Peace
The death has occurred of Wilfred Kerr of Dublin Road, Mooretown, Dromiskin, and late of Mount Avenue Dundalk
Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Wilfred, beloved husband of Mary (née Forbes) and loving father of John, Dennis and Olwyn (Cooney). Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Deirdre, son-in-law Christy, grandchildren Andrea, Stephen, Lorna, Nathanael and Sarah, sisters Joan (Robinson) and Doris (Haig), relatives and friends.
Removal on Friday morning to The Presbyterian Church, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery. House private please
May He Rest In Peace
The death has occurred of Olive Lennon (née Kavanagh) of "Slieve Donard", 158 Point Road, Dundalk
Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Pauline, Padraig, Christopher. Pre-deceased by her daughter Shirley and grand daughter Lakeisha. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, grandsons Cayden and Caylem, cousin and best friend Majella, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Funeral Arrangements Later
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on