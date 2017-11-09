Dundalk football club win top national sports competition

The year ahead promises to be a busy one for Dundalk soccer club Muirhevna Mor FC as they prepare to take advantage of winning one of the top prizes in a national competition for sports clubs.



Organised by fruit importers Fyffes in partnership with Irish sports technology specialist Metrifit, the club fended off competition from over 200 other entrants and their success saw them win a year-long use of Metrifit’s performance monitoring software.



Said to be the latest innovation in sports technology, the Metrifit system helps athletes and team players reach peak performance using information gleaned by monitoring elements such as health, nutrition, sleep, stress, illness, injury and activity levels.



With over 200 members, Muirhevna Mor FC teams play in the Dundalk schoolboys league from under 8 to under 18 age groups. The senior team is the current NEFL Premier Division champions and made history by becoming the first team to win back to back 1st Division and Premier Division titles.