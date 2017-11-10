Man (21) accused of rape appears in Dundalk court

A 21-year-old man appeared before Dundalk District Court last week accused of rape.

The defendant - who can't be named for legal reasons, is charged with committing the alleged offence on May 8 last year at a location in County Louth.

After he was told the DPP had directed trial by indictment in the Central Criminal Court, Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case to the seventh of February and extended time for service of a book of evidence.

As part of his bail, the accused must sign on at Dundalk Garda Station every Wednesday.

The court heard he has no passport, but Judge Coughlan directed that the defendant not apply for any travel documents.

The accused man must be contactable by mobile phone 24/7 and must give notice to Gardaí of any planned change of address.