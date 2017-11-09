North Louth sexual assault case refused to be heard at District court level

A 50-year-old man accused of a sexual assault in the north Louth area is to have his case heard at Dundalk Circuit Court, after Judge John Coughlan refused to hear it at district court level.

The alleged offence - which relates to a female, is said to have been committed on August 30 last year.

Judge Coughlan refused jurisdiction after hearing an outline of the allegations and put back the case to January 17 for service of a book of evidence.

As part of his bail terms, the defendant must sign on at Dundalk Garda Station every Sunday. The court heard he had already surrendered his passport to gardaí.