Dundalk man involved in hit and run came forward

A MAN who contacted the gardaí after he was involved in a hit and run with a newly bought car he hadn't yet registered, has been given more time at Dundalk District Court to pay full compensation.

The court previously heard that the gardaí would not have been able to trace 22-year-old Conor Hanway of Bóthar na Feirme, Dundalk following the collision - if he had not come forward.

The original hearing a year ago was told over €3,800 worth of damage was caused to a black Audi which had been parked on Barrack Street Dundalk on October 4, 2015.

It happened just after 6pm and the car involved was found abandoned nearby in Cooley Park.

The defence solicitor said his client - who had no previous convictions at the time, had attended the garda station voluntarily to make a full statement of admission. He said he had panicked having purchased the car a few days beforehand to travel to a course he had started in Ardee.

The solicitor added that the accused had called back to the street and knocked on doors to find the owner and offer to pay compensation and he would otherwise not have been detected.

He said the defendant is in receipt of social welfare payment, but had saved €400 to show he was very serious about paying compensation.

In April, Judge Coughlan imposed sentences imposing driving bans totalling six years for driving without insurance on two occasions - on the day of the hit and run and in February last year, and the case has been adjourned several times since then to allow the defendant pay the remaining compensation.

Last Wednesday the court heard the accused had a further €400 in court leaving a balance of just over €1,800.

The defence solicitor said his client had lost his job recently but he was making inroads in paying back what is owed.

Judge Coughlan adjourned the case to January 17, 2018.