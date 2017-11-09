Dundalk man drove to job interview while disqualified

A 35-year-old man who drove while disqualified to attend a job interview, has been sentenced to five months at Dundalk District Court.

Peter McGlanaghey of Church View House, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk was also prosecuted for giving a false name to gardai and driving without a driving licence or road tax at the Louth County Hospital on August 3 last.

The defence solicitor told the court on Wednesday that his client had been granted bail the previous day, but he wished to plead guilty.

Sgt Fintan McGroder outlined how the 35-year-old had five previous convictions - including hit and run, careless driving and driving without insurance for which he received a three month suspended sentence in October last year and a two year disqualification from November 3, 2016.

He also had two other convictions dating back ten years for theft.

The defence solicitor said unfortunately his client has had difficulties with tablets in the past and is dealing with those. He added that on this occasion, the accused took the car out for as he had a work interview, which the solicitor said was a silly thing to do considering he was driving while banned.

He urged the court to consider an alternative to imposing a custodial sentence.

However, Judge John Coughlan imposed a five month sentence and a ten year driving ban and said the accused could appeal.