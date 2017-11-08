Dundalk company ranks on Deloitte 50 fastest growing technology companies

Dundalk company Intact Software ranked number 38 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2017; a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland.

Rankings were based on average percentage revenue growth over four years and Intact Software, who was in the company of numerous prestigious tech companies, were delighted with the ranking achieved as a first-time entrant to the awards.

Intact Software’s CEO, Justin Lawless, believes the significant growth Intact have achieved over the last 4 years can be attributed to our continued investment in our product and people.

Justin noted, “I am delighted with this recognition of our team’s success and hard work. Making the Deloitte Fast 50 list for the first time is a fantastic achievement. Our accelerated growth has seen our customer base expand to 2,585 and staff numbers double to over 115.

“We have continued to invest in our products with 2017 seeing the launch of our e-commerce platform Intact CliQX and our enterprise mobility app Intact Access; all designed to further support our customers as they transform their digital operations. We are committed to investing in our people and our products to ensure our growth always supports our vow to delight our existing customer base.”

The Deloitte Fast 50 Awards, now in its 18th year, measures Ireland’s fastest growing indigenous companies in the tech sector and indeed the overall economy.

Cumulatively, the 2017 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €858 million in total annual revenues in 2016. The average revenue of companies featuring on the ranking was approximately €17 million, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was 290%.

Announcing the winners of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme, Joan O’Connor, Partner, Deloitte said:

“Each year, these awards showcase the very best of the Irish technology industry. What really strikes me this year is the focus the winning companies have on global markets – we estimate just under 90% of our winning companies’ revenues are generated by exports – this demonstrates the ambition and drive of Irish technology companies to diversify and the global nature of this business. Last year we highlighted that export markets would become increasingly important for the indigenous sector, given the Brexit challenge – and it’s clear the Fast 50 companies are tackling this challenge head-on.

These awards offer a glimpse into the future of the technology market for venture capitalists and multinational companies and also provide an excellent opportunity for businesses to highlight their achievements, their future ambitions and aspirations in the global marketplace. Congratulations to all our winners.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards took place in Dublin on 3 November 2017. Keynote speaker on the night was Duncan Stewart, Deloitte Canada with Deloitte representatives from a number of member firms present and Silicon Valley Bank personnel.