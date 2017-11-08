It's Christmas craft month at Ravensdale Country Market
Christmas cakes, puddings and goodies
Ravensdale Country Market takes place at the Community Centre every Saturday from 10.30am to 12.30pm
A fantastic selection of local, home produced food and crafts are on display.
November is also the market's Christmas craft month, where the emphasis is on country crafts such as painting, knitting, cards and much more.
Orders are now being taken for Christmas cakes, puddings and goodies.
Orders close November 25th.
