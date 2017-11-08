Ambitious plan for ex Dundalk factory gets green-light

A FORMER factory building in Dundalk is set to get a new lease of life after Louth County Council granted permission for the site to be developed.

Tanola Ltd (c/o Dundalk Fabrication) was given the green light for its ambitious project by the local authority on September 7, 2017.

The development will consist of restoration/refurbishment and re-configuration of the factory and site formerly known as Riverside Manufacturing on the Coe's Road.

The project also includes the sub-division of the existing building into three business units and façade alterations to include cladding and new window/door openings and a 1,567m2 extension to the southern elevation of the existing building.

The plan envisions industrial/industrial warehousing/showroom use to business units one and two and industrial/industrial warehousing/showroom use and storage facility to business unit three.

The main existing Coe's Road entrance will be reinstated as well as site access to north. Sliding gates will be installed at both entrances, and a 2.5m high wire mesh boundary fencing surrounding site will be erected.

There will be alterations/additions to the car parking layout, bicycle parking, landscaping, boundary treatments and ESB sub-station.

Meanwhile, temporary advertising signage will be located in the north eastern corner of the site and other associated site works.