Ardee Tidy Towns AGM date announced

Ardee Tidy Town Committee is holding their Annual General Meeting in the Day Care Centre on Wednesday 15th November at 8pm.

The Town has progressed remarkably well over the last few years. Ardee at present holds a high position in the Silver Medal Category, with a sustained effort the Gold Medal can be achieved.

The improvement of Business Premises with Floral displays and painting has been remarkably, as has the number of projects completed by the Tidy Town Committee.

To maintain this progress, a little more help is required.

The committee are asking anyone if they could give an hour help in your own area twice a week? If so, come to the AG.M . or let the committee know.