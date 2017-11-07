Dundalk man wins Sheep Grassland Farmer of the Year Award

Peadar Kearney from Tallanstown has been awarded the inaugural Teagasc Grass10 Sheep Grassland Farmer of the Year Award.

Peadar was chosen from over 100 entries to the Teagasc Grass10 competition, where among the key lessons or take away messages from the Awards event in Teagasc Moorepark was the importance of getting your infrastructure (farm roadways; paddock entrances; fencing; water troughs etc.) in order; knowing your soil fertility and adhering to a well-constructed nutrient management plan; knowing your targets and sticking to the basics (i.e. opening/closing targets; grazing out paddocks well; applying nitrogen early to maximise Spring growth, etc.) and finally, which was a common trait among all the finalists - measuring grass regularly, monitoring it and making decisions promptly using good data.

Speaking after the event Patrick Butterly AIB Agri Advisor said: “AIB is delighted to partner with Teagasc and the other sponsors involved in the Grass10 initiative. I would like to compliment and congratulate Peadar on his Award and hope that other farmers will take inspiration from his achievements and attend the various Grass10 initiatives throughout the country. Our message to farmers has consistently been to invest in the assets that deliver most for their farm business. With a definite correlation with on-farm profitability, affording greater focus and attention to grass measurement and utilisation certainly falls within this bracket and should be a priority for all livestock farm operations.”

The Grassland farmer of the year awards are part of the Grass10 campaign which is supported by Teagasc, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, AIB, FBD Insurance, Grassland Agro and the Irish Farmers Journal.