Louth 'Polar Plunge' for Special Olympics Ireland

Special Olympics Ireland is calling on Louth to get ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ this December to raise funds for local athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Polar Plunge returns to Clogherhead on December 2th at 11:00am.

Families, sports clubs, businesses and individuals are invited to brave the icy waters at Clogherhead, where local athletes will be on hand to meet, greet and chat about their experiences being part of Special Olympics.

“Polar Plunge is about cold water and a warm atmosphere,” said Regional Fundraising Coordinator Louise Duffy. “Polar Plunges are annual events for Special Olympics and we are hoping to make the one in Clogherhead a flag ship event. It has proved hugely popular in bringing people together for a great cause and kicks off the festive season.”

“It’s a massive year for us. Hundreds of athletes will be at taking part in the Ireland Games next June and hundreds more train every week locally. The Games only happen once every four years and for many is the pinnacle of their sporting achievement. The fact that they can share it with teammates from the same region as them makes it even more special, but it doesn’t happen without public support.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run are at the heart of Polar Plunge and local Gardaí were once again on hand to launch this year’s event.

Gardaí Caroline Quinn (Callystown), Mark Kirwan (Callystown), Nessa Durkin (Drogheda), and Emmet Masterson (Dundalk) joined athlete Bear Chills, the Polar Plunge Mascot, in announcing the fourth year of the event in Clogherhead.

Those who think they are brave enough to take the Polar Plunge can register at www.specialolympics.ie/polarplunge. Registration costs just €15 with plungers asked to raise an additional €35.

The full €50 goes directly to supporting athletes with intellectual disabilities in sport and competitions. Plungers who raise more than €50 will also receive a complimentary Polar Plunge T-Shirt.

The staging of this year’s event would not be possible without the Law Enforcement Torch Run, An Gardaí Siochána, The RNLI, Coastguard na hEireann, Irish Underwater Search & Rescue Unit, Civil Defence, Mornington Gospel Choir, Aikens Barracks & Louth County Council.

Special Olympics Ireland is a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability that gives athletes the chance to train in a chosen sport and improve their quality of life. The organisation Athletes’ families build an invaluable network of friendship and support while athletes are given a platform to demonstrate courage, experience joy and share long lasting friendships.